Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $252.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $262.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.39.

Salesforce stock opened at $224.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day moving average is $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,816,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,228,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,816,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,228,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,165 shares of company stock worth $144,224,640 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

