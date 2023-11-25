Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $268.00 at KeyCorp

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $224.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,165 shares of company stock worth $144,224,640. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.