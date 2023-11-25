Sanford C. Bernstein Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.40. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,586.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,682,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $731,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 656,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $285,693,000 after purchasing an additional 128,491 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,705.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 42,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $239,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.