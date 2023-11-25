Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $584,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $1,675,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $1,653,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.