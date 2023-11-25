SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %
SBFG opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.77. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.