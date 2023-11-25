SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %

SBFG opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.77. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.