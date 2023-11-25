Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Schindler Price Performance

Schindler Company Profile

Shares of SHLAF opened at $208.00 on Monday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $178.50 and a 1 year high of $244.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average of $217.19.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

