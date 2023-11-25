Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 516.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sempra worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $130,223,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $73.62 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

