Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Shockwave Medical in a research note issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.16. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.