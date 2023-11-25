Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra Stock Up 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.92. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 758.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 229,051.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 316,091 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at $845,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

