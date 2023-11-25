Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $548,692.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $548,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Oded Edelman sold 6,600 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $473,880.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $496,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $512,516.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $79.65 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,962,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

