Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $235.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.