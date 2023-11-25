SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

