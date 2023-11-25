SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Earns Outperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNDL’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.33. SNDL has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SNDL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SNDL by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SNDL in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

