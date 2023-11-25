Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,510 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,510 ($18.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

SCT opened at GBX 1,245 ($15.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,363.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,403.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,223.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,549 ($19.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,464.29%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

