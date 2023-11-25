Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) PT Raised to $7.00

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHCO. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:SHCO opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.96. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.02 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $150,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Articles

