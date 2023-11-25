SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.