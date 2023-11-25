Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SLNO
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,490,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.