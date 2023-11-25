Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -1.52. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,490,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,563,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

