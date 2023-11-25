Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPB opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,510,408.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,700 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

