Spirit Airlines, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.42) per share.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,424 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

