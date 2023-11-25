Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $7.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

