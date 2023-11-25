Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $7.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spruce Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.