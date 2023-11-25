Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $7.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
