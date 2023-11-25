S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.75. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $76,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

