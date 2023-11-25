STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of STAG Industrial worth $92,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.