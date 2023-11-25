Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

SIX stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

