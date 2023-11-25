StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

DOC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

