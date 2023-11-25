StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.49.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
