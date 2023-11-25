StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Retractable Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.