StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

