StockNews.com Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

