StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

BRN opened at $2.51 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 81,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,486.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 21,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $57,107.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,395,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,246.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 81,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,486.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 194,960 shares of company stock worth $509,411. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

