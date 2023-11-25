StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Down 4.1 %

NNVC stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

