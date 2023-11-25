StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

