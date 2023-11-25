StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

