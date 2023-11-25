StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

