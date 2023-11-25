StockNews.com Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CUZ. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

