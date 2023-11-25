StockNews.com Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CUZ. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CUZ
Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.4 %
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.95%.
Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.