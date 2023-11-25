StockNews.com Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of EMN opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

