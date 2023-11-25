StockNews.com Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TAC. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,240,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,288,000 after purchasing an additional 204,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TransAlta by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 971,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 978,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

