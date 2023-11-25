StockNews.com Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Hold

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.70) to GBX 1,610 ($20.14) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.27) to GBX 1,460 ($18.27) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($18.77) in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of PUK opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prudential by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prudential by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

