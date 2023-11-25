StockNews.com Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on R. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.17.

R opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,678,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

