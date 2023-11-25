Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Director Sells $691,072.90 in Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stride Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LRN opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $59.12.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

