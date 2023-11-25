Suncor Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.53.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$44.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.26. The stock has a market cap of C$58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

