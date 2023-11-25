SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 7.8 %
NYSE:SSY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
