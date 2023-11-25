SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

