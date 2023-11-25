Susquehanna Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $150.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,404,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.



