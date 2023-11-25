Sykon Capital LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

