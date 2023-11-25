T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $181.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.19. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

