Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $5.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.89.
A number of research firms recently commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,382,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,369,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.13. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
