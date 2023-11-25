Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $5.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,003,667.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,382,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,369,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.13. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

