TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.83.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,471,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,471,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,227,658 shares of company stock valued at $117,346,823. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.