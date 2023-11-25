TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) versus Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Head to Head Survey

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Surge Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD SYNNEX $62.34 billion 0.15 $651.31 million $6.96 14.18 Surge Components $51.91 million 0.29 $3.74 million $0.35 7.66

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD SYNNEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD SYNNEX 1.45% 12.95% 3.68% Surge Components 5.07% 11.13% 8.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.0% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Surge Components shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TD SYNNEX has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TD SYNNEX and Surge Components, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD SYNNEX 0 5 4 1 2.60 Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus target price of $109.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Given TD SYNNEX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TD SYNNEX is more favorable than Surge Components.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Surge Components on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components. It also provides systems design and rack integration, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly; and thermal testing, power-draw testing, burn-in, and quality and logistics support. In addition, the company offers outsourced fulfilment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; shipping documents generation, multi-level serial number tracking, and configured products and online order and shipment tracking, as well as turn-key logistics solutions. Further, it provides public cloud solutions in productivity and collaboration, IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, PaaS, or Platform as a Service, SaaS, or Software as a Service, security, mobility, IoT, and other hybrid solutions. Additionally, the company offers online services; provides net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters-of-credit backed financing and arrangement; and leases products and provides device-as-a-service, as well as offers direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, national and regional trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves value-added resellers, corporate resellers, government resellers, system integrators, direct marketers, retailers, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

