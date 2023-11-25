Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.30% of Tempur Sealy International worth $89,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after buying an additional 2,989,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $54,024,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.