Terna (TERRF) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Utilities – Regulated Electric” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Terna to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Terna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Terna and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna 1 3 0 0 1.75 Terna Competitors 187 884 641 5 2.27

Profitability

As a group, “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies have a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Terna’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terna has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Terna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna N/A N/A N/A Terna Competitors 10.10% -4.17% 0.53%

Dividends

Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.1% and pay out 526.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terna and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Terna N/A N/A 30.05 Terna Competitors $6.95 billion $906.57 million 182.82

Terna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Terna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Terna competitors beat Terna on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

