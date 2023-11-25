The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $287.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.17.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

