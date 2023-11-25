The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 2.9 %

DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

